Jones Sentenced on Harassment Charges

Kevin Jones of Forest City, pled guilty to “Harassment in the First Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on June 14, 2021. Jones was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 2 years and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The fine and prison sentence were suspended and Jones was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services.