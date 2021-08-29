Worth Board to Designate Rescue Plan Funding

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet in Northwood at the Worth County Courthouse on Monday at 8:30 am. The meeting will begin by hearing from Worth County Engineer Richard Brumm who will review the current state of county roads. This would include any projects, repairs, or resurfacing that may need to be done now or in the future.

Drainage matters will also be discussed although no specific issues have been listed for action to be taken. The board may review current projects or propose new ones to be done.

The board will then begin the process of designating where federal American Rescue Plan funding will need to go. The county has been given the money to use under specific guidelines where COVID-19 has affected the operation or funding of projects, departments, or other specified areas. The board will discuss funding designation and begin the process of implementing them.

The board will hear from WINN-Worth BETCO on the most recent developments in marketing the county to business and industry. The board will get an update on current business and industry in the county along with possible expansion and growth.

Wind energy has been the topic of discussion lately and the board heard from Invenergy on a possible opportunity for more wind generation units. The board will hear now from Julie Kuntz on her thoughts regarding the presentation and the possible future projects.