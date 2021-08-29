Hancock County Board to Discuss Pipeline Project

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday to discuss a letter of intent for county representation and inspection services for the Midwest Carbon Express Pipeline project. The board will review the letter and the intent of the county before placing the approval to a vote.

The board will also hear from Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis will discuss the current state of the county’s secondary roads. He may highlight repairs, projects, or future work to be done to the roads where needed.

Hancock County drainage Clerk Ann Hinders will discuss drainage projects. A discussion will also be held on financing county projects.