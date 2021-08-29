County Cropland Cash Rent Reports Released

Non-irrigated cropland cash rent averaged $233.00 per acre in Iowa during 2021, an increase of $3.00 from 2020

according to the latest report released by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Pasture rented for cash

averaged $58.00 per acre, up $4.00 from 2020.

Grundy County had the highest cash rent for non-irrigated cropland, at $276.00 per acre, followed by Butler County at $264.00 per acre. Cedar, Scott, and Ida rounded out the top five. Lucas County, at $148.00 per acre, had the lowest average cash rent for non-irrigated cropland.

Pottawattamie and Sioux Counties tied for the highest published pasture cash rent, at $88.00 per acre, followed by Plymouth at $75.50 per acre. Appanoose County had the lowest pasture cash rent, at $31.50 per acre.

Locally, Winnebago and Worth Counties are averaging $219 per acre, Cerro Gordo is at $227, Kossuth is $237, Humboldt is $231, Wright is $248, Hancock is $243, and Wright is $248.