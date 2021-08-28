NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Water Rocks! Autumn Outdoor Classroom Visits Available to Area Schools

Water Rocks!, the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach conservation and water quality youth education program, has opened registration for Autumn Outdoor Classroom Visits to Iowa primary and secondary schools.

Thanks to its funding partners, Water Rocks! is able to present these grade- and age-level programs at no cost to the schools. The outdoor visits are adapted from the Water Rocks! classroom visit curriculum, employing hands-on and group activities, music and games to help students learn about key science topics including wetlands, pollinators and other natural resources.

“The Outdoor Classroom program was created during the 20-21 school year as an alternative method of bringing our science- and research-based lessons to students in a safe and flexible way that complied with Iowa State and school policies,” said Ann Staudt, Water Rocks! director with ISU Extension and Outreach. “Even at a distance, the outdoor interactions with students have created excellent outcomes and been an amazing experience for the Water Rocks! team. Our goal with these unique lessons is to bring a field trip to the school and offer both K-8 students and teachers an exciting Iowa-centric, science-based learning experience.”

Autumn Outdoor Classroom Visits can be requested at https://www.waterrocks.org/outdoor-school-visits. Requests received by Aug. 27 will be given priority consideration, but requests can be made past this date. The lessons are designed to work within most school day schedules, and multiple grades or classrooms may be accommodated within one visit.

Water Rocks! provides all materials and equipment needed for the outdoor classroom including a sound system, chairs, demonstrations and visual aids reimagined for a distanced classroom. Details for outdoor space requirements are available at the request link.

Topics for the Autumn Outdoor Classroom Visits are:

Natural Resources/Conservation Pack (Grades K-2) — 30-40 minutes The Wonderful World of Wetlands (Grades 3-8) — 45-60 minutes Power of Pollinators (Grades 4-8) — 45-60 minutes

“We are very excited to bring our high energy science lessons to schools across the state this fall, and are ready to accommodate the needs and requirements of schools to make the visits beneficial and fun for students and teachers,” concluded Staudt.

To learn more or request an Outdoor Classroom Visit, visit https://www.waterrocks.org/outdoor-school-visits