North Central Iowa Research Farm to Hold Fall Field Day

Area farmers have the opportunity to learn about drought conditions, fall nutrient management, herbicide programs and carbon markets during the fall field day at the Iowa State University’s Northern Research and Demonstration Farm at Kanawha on Sept. 9.

“Farmers and agribusiness staff will hear the latest on impacts of drought conditions on the 2021 crop, soil sampling, residual nitrogen and herbicide programs at the field day,” said Gentry Sorenson, field agronomist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

Drought conditions will lead to decisions that impact the 2022 crop in addition to the current crop.

The field day will also feature Chad Hart, professor in economics and extension grain markets specialist at Iowa State, speaking about carbon markets during lunch.

The field day will start at 9 a.m. with registration, coffee and donuts. Matt Schnabel, farm superintendent, will kick-off the field day with a review of the growing season at the farm.

Field stops during the field day will include the following.

Antonio Mallarino, professor in agronomy and extension specialist at Iowa State, will discuss soil sampling results in dry conditions, evaluation of the cornstalk nitrate test in dry conditions, and residual soil nitrate and the impact on future nitrogen rate decisions.

Mark Licht, assistant professor in agronomy and cropping systems specialist, will break down the growing season and timing of drought stress impact on crop yields as well as the importance of prioritizing fields for harvest and safety concerns.

Angie Rieck-Hinz and Gentry Sorenson, extension field agronomists, will discuss efficacy of 2021 weed control and future implications for weed management.

A noon lunch will be available, at which time Hart will speak. The field day is free, open to the public and includes complimentary refreshments and lunch.

An application has been made for Certified Crop Adviser credits. Please register by contacting the ISU Extension and Outreach Wright County Office at 515-532-3453.

The farm is located at 1040 James Ave., Kanawha – about two miles south of Kanawha on County Road R35.