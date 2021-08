Lauren Dexter of New Richland, MN, pled guilty to Count 1 “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, and Count 2 “Failure to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp,” a class D felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on May 2, 2020.

Dexter is scheduled to be sentenced on October 19, 2021.