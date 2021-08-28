Crime & PoliceNews

Clark Sentenced on Criminal Mischief Charges

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: August 27, 2021

April Clark of Lake Mills, pled guilty to “Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on March 27, 2021. Clark was sentenced to serve 180 days in the Winnebago County Jail with all days suspended and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Clark was placed on probation for a period of 1 year to the Department of Correctional Services. Clark was ordered to obtain a substance abuse and mental health evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: August 27, 2021
Show More
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

Back to top button