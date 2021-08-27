Hancock County Announces City and School Election Filing Dates

The filing period for candidates running for the November 2, 2021 City and School Election is August 23, 2021 through September 16, 2021. Candidates interested in filing for the School Election will file with the School Secretary of the respective school. The filing deadline for School Election is September 16, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. with the School Secretary. Candidates in Hancock County interested in filing for the City Election will file with the Hancock County Auditor’s office.

If you have any questions, please contact the Hancock County Auditor's office at 641-923-3163.