Fall Sports Preview – Forest City Football

The Forest City football team went 4-3 last year, in a season that was cut short due to COVID-19. Forest City missed two of them in the middle of their schedule but returned for their final regular-season game and opening round POD (playoffs) game with New Hampton. Forest City beat New Hampton in that first round before falling to the eventual state champions Waukon in the second round.

This season Forest City will have some holes to fill; they lost both of the leading rushers. They lost junior Reese Moore to a family move and senior Brock Sobeck to graduation. On offense, they also lost seniors Dawson Urbatsch, Brandon Leber, Michael Olson, Brock Moore, Kaden Hagy, and Blake Skjeie. And most of those guys also helped on the defensive side of the football and Kaleb Umbaugh, Xavior Holland, and Austin Kirschbaum.

Forest City head coach Chad Moore talks about the younger guys he’s looking at to step up.

It’s the final go for senior Carter Bruckhoff, who talks about this moment following Forest City’s scrimmage with Mason City last Friday.

Bruckhoff is the quarterback and will be looked at to lead the younger guys. He missed a bulk of his junior season because of the COVID-19 quarantine but still threw for 486 yards.

The Indians defense will need to help keep them in games this fall, and they’re lead by the top recruit, Andrew Snyder.

There has been recruiting buzz around Snyder since his sophomore season, but it accelerated last year. Teams will try and avoid running the football at him, which will make Truman Knudtson’s job on the other side of the line more important.

Kellen Moore – the son of coach Moore – is now a junior and has more experience than most on the field for the Indians. Moore will be looked at – along with Bruckhoff – to help the younger athletes and lead the team – especially the inexperienced offense.

Forest City will open at Lake Mills tonight as the teams meet for the 21st time. The Indians will need to be in the top four of the six teams in their district to make the playoffs.

Zarren Egesdal is the sports director for Coloff Media radio stations KIOW and KHAM. He can be reached daily at zarren@coloffmedia.com or 641-585-1073. Do you have a story idea? Feel free to contact him. Zarren is an award-winning journalist providing coverage to all area schools. You will hear Zarren calling games as the ‘voice of the Forest City Indians’ on KIOW (107.3), the Indians’ flagship station throughout the year.