Grassley Opposes Legislation Requiring COVID Shots

U. S. Senator Chuck Grassley says Congress likely cannot ban private companies from requiring Covid vaccinations among employees. Grassley cites the lawsuit challenging a vaccine mandate for staff at a Houston hospital that was dismissed in June. The federal judge said the hospital was making a choice to keep staff, patients and their families safer.

Earlier this week, a California senator said she’s looking into how the federal government can encourage more Americans to get vaccinated. Grassley says he’d oppose any mandate.

Grassley, who is 87, tested positive for Covid last November, but the senator says he did not suffer from any of the symptoms of the virus. Grassley was vaccinated earlier this year and has encouraged Iowans to get the shot, calling it the only way to we’ll beat the virus and get back our way of life.