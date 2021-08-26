Worth County 4-H Honored With Top Award in Iowa

The Worth County 4-H was honored at the Iowa State Fair as the top revenue generator in the state for the 4-H for 4-H Foundation. ISU Worth County Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson explained how their 4-H groups accomplished this achievement.

The foundation helps support activities and the state 4-H council of which Worth County has a number of members in.

The effort is grassroots according to Johnson.

One group in the Worth County chain contributed nearly $300 towards the cause. Johnson is very proud of his 4-H groups in achieving this award.