Winnebago Clover Kids to Begin Soon

Late summer brings on the beginning of a number of activities that help area children keep active and involved. One of those is Clover Kids which is slated to begin on Thursday next week. Lexi Richter of the Winnebago County ISU Extension is in charge of the program and wants all area kids to be involved in some way.

There are several things that will be subject material for the Clover Kids to learn about according to Richter.

Those who would be interested in the Winnebago County Extension Clover Kids program can contact the extension office at (641) 584-2261.