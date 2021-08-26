More Storms Expected for the Area Today and Tonight

The National Weather Service is concerned about the possibility of strong to severe storms moving into the area today. According to NWS Meteorologist Brad Small, the risk remains high all day.

There are several factors at play here that may cause some of these possible severe thunderstorms or tornadic activity according to Small.

Farmers and area residents may be concerned about the amount of rain that may fall from these storms. Small stated that with this system, variable amounts are possible.

Stayed tuned to KIOW or kiow.com for the latest in storm coverage and developments.