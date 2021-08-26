Flood Watch in Effect for the Area

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the counties of Winnebago, Franklin, Hancock, Humboldt, Kossuth, Worth, and Wright. This flood watch will begin at 10 pm through Friday morning.

Forecasters ae concerned about the possibility of rainfall amounts between 3 to 5 inches tonight and into tomorrow. Some rainfall amounts could be as high as 6 inches which may lead to flash flooding or ponding on roads and city streets which could lead to travel issues.

Stay with KIOW and kiow.com for any further details as these storms move through the area tonight and tomorrow.