Feenstra Statement in Response to the Violence in Afghanistan

Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04) released the following statement after 12 U.S. service members were killed in a heinous terrorist attack in Kabul:

“I am heartbroken by the bloodshed that took place in Kabul earlier today. This was the deadliest attack in Afghanistan in a decade — 12 U.S. service members and 60 Afghans lost their lives. At least 100 more people were wounded. The Taliban now possess powerful U.S. military equipment, and President Biden has caved to the Taliban’s timeline for evacuating Americans. Reports also indicate the Biden administration even gave the Taliban a list of American civilians and Afghan allies, effectively providing a ruthless terrorist organization with a hit list.

“It is with these sobering facts in mind that I believe we must immediately initiate a bipartisan, comprehensive congressional investigation. Those responsible, whether it is administration officials or the president, must be held accountable for their reckless actions and failed leadership.

“I encourage anyone with questions or concerns related to the situation in Afghanistan to contact my office at 202-225-4426. Additionally, if you are a veteran struggling due to these tragic events, please call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255.

“May God bless and protect our troops, allies, and all Americans who are still in Afghanistan.”