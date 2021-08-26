Fall Sports Preview – Lake Mills Football

The Lake Mills football team is just one day away from taking on rival Forest City, but it was a busy road to get to this point. The Bulldogs lost a large senior class in regards to football last year and will need to rebuild. Though, they’d like to be competitive while they rebuild.

That’s football coach Bill Brynes.

Though they lost pieces such as Iowa State Preferred Walk-On Caleb Bacon, all-around athlete Casey Hanson, Carson Eaton, and more – Lake Mills is hoping to stay competitive with the athletes they bring back. That includes quarterback Bennett Berger – key in the triple-option offense – Brady Hanson, Kadin Abele, AJ Ramaker, Wyatt Helming, and Seth Hermanson.

But the district they play in won’t do the bulldogs any favors. The Radio Iowa, Iowa High School Football Poll has West Hancock #3, Saint Ansgar #5, and Mason City Newman Catholic #7 – all of those teams will play in Class A District #2.

The new playoff format gives Lake Mills a path if they cannot upset one of the top three teams. This year, the top four teams in each Class A district will make the playoffs of the seven teams in the district.

Lake Mills will once again open the season with Winnebago County rival Forest City at home. The Indians and Bulldogs also opened last year in Lake Mills; the Bulldogs won 20-6.

This meeting will be the 21st time for these two teams since 1932, and coach Brynes says what he expects out of Forest City.

Forest City leads the all-time series 13-6-1. The teams tied/no-contest in 1954.

Zarren Egesdal is the sports director for Coloff Media radio stations KIOW and KHAM. He can be reached daily at zarren@coloffmedia.com or 641-585-1073. Do you have a story idea? Feel free to contact him. Zarren is an award-winning journalist providing coverage to all area schools. You will hear Zarren calling games as the ‘voice of the Forest City Indians’ on KIOW (107.3), the Indians’ flagship station throughout the year.