AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government

Tax Due Date Issue Discovered in Hancock County

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 hour agoLast Updated: August 24, 2021

There may be some confusion for Hancock County taxpayers regarding due dates. Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach informs us that the due date is causing the problem on the statements.

Some property tax payers in Hancock County have been raising questions about the confusing set of dates at the top of the bill. Tlach says that it stems from a new system just put into place.

Those who have questions or need further clarification can contact the Hancock County Treasurers Office at (641) 923-3122.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 hour agoLast Updated: August 24, 2021
Show More
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

Back to top button