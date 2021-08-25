Tax Due Date Issue Discovered in Hancock County

There may be some confusion for Hancock County taxpayers regarding due dates. Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach informs us that the due date is causing the problem on the statements.

Some property tax payers in Hancock County have been raising questions about the confusing set of dates at the top of the bill. Tlach says that it stems from a new system just put into place.

Those who have questions or need further clarification can contact the Hancock County Treasurers Office at (641) 923-3122.