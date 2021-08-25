Hy-Vee Launches Free Program for Schools to Promote Health, Fitness and Nutrition

Hy-Vee KidsFit has launched a free yearlong program for schools to promote health, fitness and nutrition. The Hy-Vee KidsFit School Wellness Club allows students to build healthy lifestyles through educational programming and consistency throughout the school year. School administrators can enroll an individual school or a full district into the program now through October 11, 2021.

The Hy-Vee KidsFit School Wellness Club features lesson plans, activities, resources, giveaways for students and much more. Club members can also participate in three special challenges throughout the year for the chance for students to earn prizes. The challenges include a wellness week, squat challenge and fitness showdown.

“Hy-Vee KidsFit is all about helping kids make healthy choices, and we know that schools can have a big influence on that, but teachers are incredibly busy,” said Daira Driftmier, director of Hy-Vee KidsFit. “We launched the School Wellness Club to provide resources to schools to save them time and planning, while still being able to share these important messages with their students.”

Since 2015, Hy-Vee KidsFit has helped promote health and fitness by providing at-home programming and incentivizing kids to participate with fun gifts and healthy snacks. This new program brings programming into the school environment. Additionally, schools will have exclusive access to special events such as Hy-Vee’s Exercising Your Character, virtual assemblies and monthly resources to help make healthy choices easy, fun and rewarding.

Educators can sign up for the free Hy-Vee KidsFit School Wellness Club at www.hyveekidsfit.com under the “School” tab. Parents can visit the website and register their child for a Hy-Vee KidsFit Kids Club membership for free access to at-home activities, physical challenges, recipes, rewards and more.