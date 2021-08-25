Feenstra Statement on House Passage of $3.5 Trillion Tax and Spend Framework

Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04) released the following statement blasting House Democrats for setting up trillions in spending as the country faces skyrocketing inflation and a massive debt crisis:

“Democrat spending is completely out of control, and American families are paying the price with inflation. Still, President Biden and Speaker Pelosi are bent on borrowing trillions more to pass their latest Socialist Spending Spree. With this $3.5 trillion framework, Democrats want to raise taxes on Iowa farmers by making drastic changes to stepped-up basis and like-kind exchanges, add nearly $17 trillion to our national debt in the next 10 years, and implement policies that harm workers by raising taxes on businesses and eliminating right to work protections. They also want to utilize this framework to pass Green New Deal provisions, such as methane emission fees and subsidies for electric vehicles while hardly mentioning biofuels.

“Borrowing trillions to pass partisan objectives while inflation is soaring and we are barreling towards the debt limit is not just reckless; it is irresponsible, and it is a disservice to future generations.

“Today, Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats voted to make American families pay more for everyday goods and services. They voted to plunge our country even further into a dangerous debt spiral. And they kicked off a purely partisan process that benefits coastal liberals while leaving rural Americans behind.

“I will continue urging my colleagues on the other side of the aisle to grasp the real-world consequences of their socialist spending sprees. We must restore fiscal responsibility in this country.”