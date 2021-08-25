Fall Football Preview – North Iowa Football

The 2021 high school football season in Iowa – for most teams – is just days away. The North Iowa, Buffalo Center football team has been preparing for a season with high expectations. And without COVID-19 restrictions, co-head coach Dan Frerichs says preparations have been different.

The Bison also lost a week of lifting and preparing due to family week – a week of no contact between coaches and players. Co-head coach Brad Kemnitz says they were ok with family as their team is built around a strong family relation.

North Iowa will play this season without Max Schaefer and Tyler Murray, their top two rushers from last season. Murray was also their top tackler on defense. Riley and Logan Sabin will return to rush the football and will be big keys on defense. Noah Hofman will also help on defense as Jacob Hofman was lost to graduation; he recorded 52 tackles last year.

The previous four years before last, the Bison went 3-31 overall, but last year’s 5-3 record brought some energy back to the program, says Kemnitz

North Iowa will open the season on Friday at Gladbrook-Reinbeck, followed by playing Bishop Garrigan and Fort Dodge, St. Edmonds – both of which are playing 8-man football for the first time.