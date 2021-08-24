Winnebago Board to Hold Drainage Discussions

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday to review secondary road matters with Winnebago County Roads Engineer Scott Meinders. The board will discuss current and future projects along with any repairs to be done to the secondary roads.

Drainage matters will be the main topic of conversation during the meeting Tuesday. The Drainage Clerk will forward any potential projects which may need to be done. She will also ask for action to be taken on the issue of the Drainage District 5 Lateral 19 tax levy. She will be seeking approval from the board.

At 10am, the board will hear from Don Brown of RenoDry on a possible proposal for work to be done. The board will hear what the company has to offer and may take action to approve or table the proposal.

Those wishing to to participate in the open forum segment of the meeting can call (641) 591-6903 and use the participant code 149935. Those wishing to view the meeting and stay involved in area government can go to www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov/ streaming/. The meeting begins at 9am in the Supervisors Room of the Winnebago County Courthouse.