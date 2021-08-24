Waldorf Men’s and Women’s Cross Country picked to finish towards the back of North Star

The North Star Athletic Association announced the results of their cross country coaches poll yesterday.

On the women’s side, Dickinson State picked up four of the six first-place votes as the favorites. Viterbo (Wis.) won the title last year and picked up the other two first-place votes. Waldorf was selected as the fifth-place team receiving 13 total points.

Dickinson State (N.D.) (4) – 33 Viterbo (Wis.) (2) – 30 Dakota State (S.D.) – 27 Valley City State (N.D.) – 15 Waldorf (Iowa) – 13 Bellevue (Neb.) – 8

On the men’s side, Dakota State was the unanimous choice to win the conference championship by the other coaches. The Trojans have won the previous three titles. Waldorf tied Bellevue (Neb.), they were picked to finished fourth-place.

1. Dakota State (S.D.) (6) – 36

2. Dickinson State (N.D.) – 30

3. Viterbo (Wis.) – 17

T4. Bellevue (Neb.) – 15

T4. Waldorf (Iowa) – 15

6. Valley City State (N.D.) – 13

The men’s and women’s conference championship races will take place on November 5th at the Platteview Golf Club in Bellevue. The team winner of the conference meet will earn the North Star’s automatic bid to the NAIA Men’s Cross Country National Championship at Fort Vancouver Historic Site in Vancouver, Wash. November 19th.