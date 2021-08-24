Third Dose of COVID Vaccine Benefit Remains Unknown

The Centers for Disease Control now recommends that moderately or severely immuno-compromised people should get an extra dose of either the Moderna of Pfizer COVID vaccine. The deputy director of Siouxland District Health, Tyler Brock, says that recommendation is about three percent of the population.

He says it also includes recipients of organ or stem cell transplants, people with advanced or untreated H-I-V infections who are taking medications. Brock says you should wait at least 28 days after your two-dose series was complete before getting a third dose.

Brock says the benefits of those people getting an extra dose have not been fully established — but with the high likelihood of serious illness – the benefits of an extra dose outweigh the risks. Brock says the reactions to the extra dose so far seem to be similar to that of the first two-dose series, with most symptoms mild to moderate. He says you d