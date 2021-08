The Garner VFW Post 5515 is hosting a 100 year Anniversary of the VFW in Iowa on Saturday at the Hancock County Fairgrounds in Britt. Herman Robinson is a member of the Garner VFW and encourages families to participate.

Robinson says one of the entertainers will be the American Bombshells.

In addition, there will be a raffle and silent auction. For more information, go to the Garner VFWQ Post 5515 Facebook page.