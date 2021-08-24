Fall Sports Preview – #3 West Hancock Football

The West Hancock football team is nearing the start of its 2021 season. The Eagles will be missing many players from last year’s team that lost to Grundy Center in the state quarterfinals. The Eagles lost leading rusher Cole Kelly, quarterback Cayson Barnes and defenders Justin Ausborn, Tanner Thompson, Chase Kronemann, Ben Martinez, and Bryer Subject.

West Hancock coach Mark Sanger continues by talking about how tight some of the position competitions are.

West Hancock knows they will need the best players on the field when it comes to their schedule. Along with playing their cross-county rival GHV in week 1, the Eagles will also play #9 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn in week 6 as their non-district games. Not to mention the district West Hancock plays in will arguably be the best in the state. Some preseason high school football polls have as many as four Class A District #2 teams ranked in the preseason. The Radio Iowa poll – which KIOW votes in and uses – has three district teams plus HMS ranked preseason.

The third-ranked Eagles put the pads on and hit another team last Friday when they hosted Algona for a scrimmage at Sanger Field. Mark Sanger says those scrimmages each year are key for many reasons.

West Hancock will return rushers Kane Zuehl and Mathew Francis and defenders Francis, Rylan Barnes, Zuehl, Matt Larson, Braden Walk, to name a few. West Hancock coach Mark Sanger is also a firm believer in finding players who weren’t initially on their radar each year but earn a chance to be on the field.

West Hancock and GHV will kick off the season on Friday in Garner. The kickoff is set for 7:00 PM and will be live on both the West Hancock and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura streams – along with FM 103.1

