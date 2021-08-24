Area Volunteers Sought by the American Red Cross

With wildfires raging on the West Coast and a busy hurricane season developing on the East Coast, the American Red Cross is calling on area residents to sign up for difficult and rewarding volunteer positions. Josh Murray, spokesman for the agency’s Iowa chapter, says they need people of all ages who work in a range of professions to handle disasters large and small.

Select disaster response volunteers reach out via computer to victims of housefires, for example, but he says it’s hoped more of that type of assistance will be done in-person soon.

The Red Cross Disaster Action Teams are the first line of care, comfort and compassion for those affected by a disaster, he says, and the volunteers find the work fulfilling.

Learn more about how you can help the Red Cross chapter in your area at: www.redcross.org/iowa.