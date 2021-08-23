Radio Iowa High School Football Poll – Preseason

The Radio Iowa High School Football Poll voters – which includes KIOW – have released their preseason poll. Check back each week during the regular season for the latest rankings.
Class 5A
1. Southeast Polk vs. #2 Dowling Catholic
2. Dowling Catholic @ #1 S.E. Polk
3. Cedar Falls @ #10 Johnston
4. Pleasant Valley @ CR Prairie
5. Ankeny vs. Waukee
6. WDM Valley vs. Waukee Northwest
7. Bettendorf vs Urbandale
8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy @ #9 Iowa City West
9. Iowa City West vs. #8 Kennedy
10.Johnston vs. #3 Cedar Falls
Class 4A
1. North Scott vs. Davenport North
2. Lewis Central @ 3A #2 Harlan
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier @ 3A #1 West Delaware
4. Webster City vs. 3A #8 Humboldt
5. Pella @ #10 Norwalk
6. Decorah @ Crestwood
7. Glenwood @ Atlantic
8. Fort Dodge vs. Mason City
9. Indianola vs. Ankeny Centennial
10.Norwalk vs. #5 Pella
Class 3A
1. West Delaware vs. 4A #3 Xavier
2. Harlan vs. 4A #2 Lewis Central
3. Davenport Assumption @ Rock Island Alleman
4. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley vs. 2A #1 Central Lyon/GLR
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. LeMars
6. Solon vs. West Liberty
7. Ballard (Huxley) @ Bondurant-Farrar
8. Humboldt @ 4A #4 Webster City
9. Sioux Center vs. Sheldon
10.Gilbert @ Adel (ADM)
Class 2A
1. Central Lyon/GLR @ 3A #4 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
2. Waukon vs. Waverly-Shell Rock
3. Williamsburg @ 1A #3 Iowa City Regina
4. West Lyon vs. 1A #9 Western Christian
5. PCM (Monroe) vs. Davis County
6. West Marshall @ South Tama
7. Southeast Valley vs. Interstate-35
8. Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls
9. Estherville Lincoln Central @ Storm Lake
10.Camanche vs. Dyersville Beckman
Class 1A
1. Van Meter vs. Earlham
2. West Sioux @ A #9 HMS (Hartley)
3. Iowa City Regina vs. 2A #3 Williamsburg
4. Underwood vs. Tri-Center
5. Waterloo Columbus vs. Dike-New Hartford
6. South Central Calhoun @ East Sac County
7. MFL MarMac vs. New Hampton
8. Pella Christian @ DSM Christian
9. Western Christian @ 2A #4 West Lyon
10.Cascade @ Monticello
Class A
1. Grundy Center vs. South Hardin
2. Council Bluffs St. Albert @ Treynor
3. West Hancock @ Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
4. Logan-Magnolia vs. Carroll Kuemper
5. Saint Ansgar vs Osage
6. Lisbon vs. West Branch
7. Mason City Newman vs. Central Springs
8. Bellevue @ Northeast
9. HMS (Hartley) vs. 1A #2 West Sioux
10.Mount Ayr @ Nodaway Valley
8-Player
1. Don Bosco @ #7 Easton Valley
2. Montezuma (1-0) @ HLV
3. CAM (Anita) @ #9 Fremont-Mills
4. Audubon @ S.E. Warren
5. Remsen St. Mary’s vs. Harris-Lake Park
6. Newell-Fonda vs West Bend-Mallard
7. Easton Valley vs. #1 Don Bosco
8. Janesville @ Meskwaki
9. Fremont-Mills vs. #3 CAM
10.Kingsley-Pierson vs GTRA