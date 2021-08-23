Radio Iowa High School Football Poll – Preseason

The Radio Iowa High School Football Poll voters – which includes KIOW – have released their preseason poll. Check back each week during the regular season for the latest rankings.

Class 5A

1. Southeast Polk vs. #2 Dowling Catholic

2. Dowling Catholic @ #1 S.E. Polk

3. Cedar Falls @ #10 Johnston

4. Pleasant Valley @ CR Prairie

5. Ankeny vs. Waukee

6. WDM Valley vs. Waukee Northwest

7. Bettendorf vs Urbandale

8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy @ #9 Iowa City West

9. Iowa City West vs. #8 Kennedy

10.Johnston vs. #3 Cedar Falls

Class 4A

1. North Scott vs. Davenport North

2. Lewis Central @ 3A #2 Harlan

3. Cedar Rapids Xavier @ 3A #1 West Delaware

4. Webster City vs. 3A #8 Humboldt

5. Pella @ #10 Norwalk

6. Decorah @ Crestwood

7. Glenwood @ Atlantic

8. Fort Dodge vs. Mason City

9. Indianola vs. Ankeny Centennial

10.Norwalk vs. #5 Pella

Class 3A

1. West Delaware vs. 4A #3 Xavier

2. Harlan vs. 4A #2 Lewis Central

3. Davenport Assumption @ Rock Island Alleman

4. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley vs. 2A #1 Central Lyon/GLR

5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. LeMars

6. Solon vs. West Liberty

7. Ballard (Huxley) @ Bondurant-Farrar

8. Humboldt @ 4A #4 Webster City

9. Sioux Center vs. Sheldon

10.Gilbert @ Adel (ADM)

Class 2A

1. Central Lyon/GLR @ 3A #4 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

2. Waukon vs. Waverly-Shell Rock

3. Williamsburg @ 1A #3 Iowa City Regina

4. West Lyon vs. 1A #9 Western Christian

5. PCM (Monroe) vs. Davis County

6. West Marshall @ South Tama

7. Southeast Valley vs. Interstate-35

8. Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls

9. Estherville Lincoln Central @ Storm Lake

10.Camanche vs. Dyersville Beckman

Class 1A

1. Van Meter vs. Earlham

2. West Sioux @ A #9 HMS (Hartley)

3. Iowa City Regina vs. 2A #3 Williamsburg

4. Underwood vs. Tri-Center

5. Waterloo Columbus vs. Dike-New Hartford

6. South Central Calhoun @ East Sac County

7. MFL MarMac vs. New Hampton

8. Pella Christian @ DSM Christian

9. Western Christian @ 2A #4 West Lyon

10.Cascade @ Monticello

Class A

1. Grundy Center vs. South Hardin

2. Council Bluffs St. Albert @ Treynor

3. West Hancock @ Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

4. Logan-Magnolia vs. Carroll Kuemper

5. Saint Ansgar vs Osage

6. Lisbon vs. West Branch

7. Mason City Newman vs. Central Springs

8. Bellevue @ Northeast

9. HMS (Hartley) vs. 1A #2 West Sioux

10.Mount Ayr @ Nodaway Valley

8-Player

1. Don Bosco @ #7 Easton Valley

2. Montezuma (1-0) @ HLV

3. CAM (Anita) @ #9 Fremont-Mills

4. Audubon @ S.E. Warren

5. Remsen St. Mary’s vs. Harris-Lake Park

6. Newell-Fonda vs West Bend-Mallard

7. Easton Valley vs. #1 Don Bosco

8. Janesville @ Meskwaki

9. Fremont-Mills vs. #3 CAM

10.Kingsley-Pierson vs GTRA