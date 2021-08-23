High School Volleyball – IGHSAU Preseason Rankings

Class 1A
|
School
|
2020 Record
|
1
|
Burlington Notre Dame
|
19-5
|
2
|
Springville
|
27-5
|
3
|
New London
|
22-8
|
4
|
Gladbrook-Reinbeck
|
34-4
|
5
|
Gehlen Catholic
|
25-6
|
6
|
Newell-Fonda
|
27-4
|
7
|
Southeast Warren
|
25-1
|
8
|
Council Bluffs St. Albert
|
15-14
|
9
|
Holy Trinity Catholic
|
26-10
|
10
|
Lisbon
|
26-5
|
11
|
MMCRU
|
22-6
|
12
|
Belle Plaine
|
26-9
|
13
|
Tripoli
|
18-14
|
14
|
Lamoni
|
20-5
|
15
|
Janesville
|
28-5
Class 2A
|
School
|
2020 Record
|
1
|
Dike-New Hartford
|
32-4
|
2
|
Denver
|
35-6
|
3
|
Western Christian
|
33-10
|
4
|
Wilton
|
33-4
|
5
|
Wapsie Valley
|
20-7
|
6
|
South Hardin
|
21-15
|
7
|
Kuemper Catholic
|
21-11
|
8
|
Sumner-Fredericksburg
|
27-8
|
9
|
Osage
|
34-2
|
10
|
Grundy Center
|
20-18
|
11
|
Boyden-Hull
|
24-8
|
12
|
Beckman Catholic
|
29-10
|
13
|
Lake Mills
|
25-10
|
14
|
Columbus Catholic
|
19-16
|
15
|
Starmont
|
19-13
Class 3A
|
School
|
Record
|
1
|
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|
23-7
|
2
|
West Delaware
|
30-12
|
3
|
Davenport Assumption
|
23-3
|
4
|
Des Moines Christian
|
24-14
|
5
|
Unity Christian
|
23-6
|
6
|
Red Oak
|
30-5
|
7
|
Sheldon
|
15-14
|
8
|
West Burlington
|
18-4
|
9
|
West Liberty
|
26-7
|
10
|
Mount Vernon
|
32-7
|
11
|
Independence
|
25-8
|
12
|
Union
|
32-10
|
13
|
Sioux Center
|
22-12
|
14
|
Roland-Story
|
23-8
|
15
|
Nevada
|
21-16
Class 4A
|
School
|
2020 Record
|
1
|
North Scott
|
22-5
|
2
|
Waverly-Shell Rock
|
38-9
|
3
|
Western Dubuque
|
25-11
|
4
|
Glenwood
|
32-3
|
5
|
Oskaloosa
|
21-8
|
6
|
Xavier
|
26-6
|
7
|
Marion
|
21-12
|
8
|
Clear Creek-Amana
|
25-6
|
9
|
Pella
|
23-12
|
10
|
Indianola
|
12-13
|
11
|
Bondurant-Farrar
|
24-11
|
12
|
Lewis Central
|
19-7
|
13
|
North Polk
|
21-13
|
14
|
Clinton
|
17-13
|
15
|
Norwalk
|
18-18
Class 5A
|
School
|
2020 Record
|
1
|
Iowa City Liberty
|
24-3
|
2
|
Pleasant Valley
|
21-2
|
3
|
Ankeny
|
22-2
|
4
|
Ankeny Centennial
|
16-10
|
5
|
Cedar Falls
|
26-6
|
6
|
West Des Moines Valley
|
19-7
|
7
|
Johnston
|
19-15
|
8
|
Cedar Rapids Kennedy
|
15-16
|
9
|
Urbandale
|
11-8
|
10
|
Dowling Catholic
|
22-3
|
11
|
Iowa City West
|
13-15
|
12
|
Sioux City East
|
22-7
|
13
|
Bettendorf
|
12-7
|
14
|
Des Moines Roosevelt
|
7-4
|
15
|
Cedar Rapids Prairie
|
18-15