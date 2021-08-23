Sports

High School Volleyball – IGHSAU Preseason Rankings

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal14 hours agoLast Updated: August 23, 2021
Class 1A
School
2020 Record
1
Burlington Notre Dame
19-5
2
Springville
27-5
3
New London
22-8
4
Gladbrook-Reinbeck
34-4
5
Gehlen Catholic
25-6
6
Newell-Fonda
27-4
7
Southeast Warren
25-1
8
Council Bluffs St. Albert
15-14
9
Holy Trinity Catholic
26-10
10
Lisbon
26-5
11
MMCRU
22-6
12
Belle Plaine
26-9
13
Tripoli
18-14
14
Lamoni
20-5
15
Janesville
28-5
 
Class 2A
School
2020 Record
1
Dike-New Hartford
32-4
2
Denver
35-6
3
Western Christian
33-10
4
Wilton
33-4
5
Wapsie Valley
20-7
6
South Hardin
21-15
7
Kuemper Catholic
21-11
8
Sumner-Fredericksburg
27-8
9
Osage
34-2
10
Grundy Center
20-18
11
Boyden-Hull
24-8
12
Beckman Catholic
29-10
13
Lake Mills
25-10
14
Columbus Catholic
19-16
15
Starmont
19-13
Class 3A
School
Record
1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
23-7
2
West Delaware
30-12
3
Davenport Assumption
23-3
4
Des Moines Christian
24-14
5
Unity Christian
23-6
6
Red Oak
30-5
7
Sheldon
15-14
8
West Burlington
18-4
9
West Liberty
26-7
10
Mount Vernon
32-7
11
Independence
25-8
12
Union
32-10
13
Sioux Center
22-12
14
Roland-Story
23-8
15
Nevada
21-16
 
Class 4A
School
2020 Record
1
North Scott
22-5
2
Waverly-Shell Rock
38-9
3
Western Dubuque
25-11
4
Glenwood
32-3
5
Oskaloosa
21-8
6
Xavier
26-6
7
Marion
21-12
8
Clear Creek-Amana
25-6
9
Pella
23-12
10
Indianola
12-13
11
Bondurant-Farrar
24-11
12
Lewis Central
19-7
13
North Polk
21-13
14
Clinton
17-13
15
Norwalk
18-18
 
Class 5A
School
2020 Record
1
Iowa City Liberty
24-3
2
Pleasant Valley
21-2
3
Ankeny
22-2
4
Ankeny Centennial
16-10
5
Cedar Falls
26-6
6
West Des Moines Valley
19-7
7
Johnston
19-15
8
Cedar Rapids Kennedy
15-16
9
Urbandale
11-8
10
Dowling Catholic
22-3
11
Iowa City West
13-15
12
Sioux City East
22-7
13
Bettendorf
12-7
14
Des Moines Roosevelt
7-4
15
Cedar Rapids Prairie
18-15
