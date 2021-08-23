Hancock County Pays Modus $7,250 to Assess HVAC System

Hancock County taxpayers will pay $7,250 for an engineering firm to assess your law enforcement center’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system. The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Monday agreed to hire Modus Engineering of Des Moines to conduct a feasibility assessment on the condition of the current HVAC system and some options to replace it. Supervisor Jerry Tlach explains the need for taxpayers to foot the bill for this.

According to Modus Engineer Michael Brocka, the feasibility study isn’t straightforward, there’s many components to it.

To conduct energy modeling (which is building computer models of energy systems in order to more closely analyze them) would have been more time consuming and cost the county an additional $7,500, which the supervisors declined.

Project services not included in the initial $7,250 base compensation are:

Revit background creation

Architectural services

Structural engineering

Civil engineering

Construction set (post bidding)

As-built CAD drawing creation

Life cycle cost analysis for utility rebates or energy code approval

Commissioning services

Re-design of MEP systems associated with scope changes as directed by owner

Any additional design services shall be compensated using Modus hourly rates. Hourly rate fee was not disclosed in contract.

Modus will submit final HVAC study findings to the Hancock County Board of Supervisors in 8 weeks.