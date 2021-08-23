Grassley Counters Critics on Infrastructure Bill Spending

owans count on me to be a straight shooter. There’s still an awful lot of mistruths going around about the bipartisan infrastructure bill I supported in the U.S. Senate. I’m writing to straighten out the facts from the rumors floating around. Keep in touch,



FICTION: This bill only has 10 percent infrastructure. Where does the other 90 percent go?

FACT: Don’t get hoodwinked. That’s patently false. The bipartisan infrastructure bill is 100 percent infrastructure and zero percent social spending. More than half of the package, $650 billion, is simply an annual reauthorization of existing programs, such as funding for roads, bridges and water infrastructure. Of the remaining $550 billion, much is being paid for by repurposing unspent pandemic relief funds Congress already approved. That money will be used for infrastructure-only projects, such as roads, bridges, broadband, airports, clean water, mitigating natural disasters, river management and related spending.

FICTION: This bill is a Trojan Horse that paves the way for the Democrats’ $4.2 trillion budget.

FACT: The infrastructure bill is entirely separate from the Biden/Bernie Bloated Budget. Republicans scored a victory by forcing the Democrats to separate their progressive boondoggle from popular infrastructure. Strategically for Republicans, the win saves the Senate filibuster. It takes away Chuck Schumer’s argument to kill the filibuster (his false claims that the Senate is gridlocked and can’t pass bipartisan legislation) so that Democrats can pass a radical agenda including D.C. Statehood, packing the Supreme Court and federalizing elections. Not on my watch. But now, the Democrats aren’t able to hide behind popular investments in roads, bridges and rural broadband to shovel their massive entitlements and massive tax increases down our throats. Keep a close eye on the moderate Democrats in Congress who Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi desperately need to pass the Biden/Bernie Budget. These Democrats will be forced to decide if they want to raise taxes on working families, including a confiscatory and crushing second death tax that would decimate family farms and small businesses.

FICTION: This bill starts a mileage tax.

FACT: Wrong. Since 1956, federal transportation spending has been primarily funded by the gas tax. Americans who fill up at the pump pay a federal gas tax on every gallon of gas. So, people who drive electric vehicles don’t pay a penny for the gas tax to help pay for the roads they use. It’s not fair for Californians and people from Massachusetts who drive electric vehicles to avoid paying their fair share to support the nation’s roads. This bill simply studies the feasibility of replacing the gas tax with a mileage tax. Actually replacing the gas tax would require new legislation.

FICTION: The infrastructure bill pays for abortions.

FACT: Not one cent in this bill pays for abortions.

FICTION: The infrastructure bill gives amnesty to illegal immigrants.

FACT: 100 percent false. Republicans successfully stopped the Democrats from adding their liberal goodies to this bill. No Amnesty. No Green New Deal. No Tax Increases on Working Families. No Critical Race Theory. No Equality Act. None. Period.

FICTION: The math doesn’t add up and this bill isn’t fiscally responsible.

