Feenstra Recognizes Moville Student Who Showed Late Classmate’s Bucket Calf

Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04) spoke on the House floor to recognize Colton Griffin, a third grade student from Moville, Iowa. After Colton’s classmate and friend, Hope Widman, passed away in a tragic accident, Colton wanted to make sure her bucket calf still made it to the Woodbury County Fair. That is when he came up with the idea to have his whole class show her calf, Taffy.

“Supporting our friends and neighbors in tough times is one of the things that makes Iowa so special,” Rep. Feenstra said in his speech. “With a heart that big, I know Colton is going to do great things. May God bless Colton, his friend Hope, and her family.”