Fall Sports Preview: GHV Volleyball

It’s the start of year three for Garner-Hayfield-Ventura volleyball coach Meriel Leavy. The former Waldorf volleyball standout had guided the Cardinals back towards a winning record after the two years before she came – GHV was ten games below .500.

The Cardinals finished 10-11 last year, just one game back of the .500 goal they have set for the program.

This year, the Cardinals will need to replace some key pieces such as seniors Erica Enhuis, Morgan Ryerson, Vanessa Olson, Jamie Hejlik, Jayden Frank, Maddie Graham, and Kelsey Watson – all who played significant roles. They will, however, return their leading killer Chole Frank. Her classmates Rylee Frayne, Liz Richardson, and Hailey Smith will also return.

Leavy says with a young team, they are working on getting them up to speed this preseason.

A couple of young girls saw time last year, and they will have to help bridge the age gap on this year’s team. Leavy said it would take time to get everyone together on the same page but looks pretty optimistic about it.

GHV will start the season with North Iowa, a team they match up with well and already saw in a scrimmage this season.

Leavy said the team’s goals are to upset a conference contender and finish above .500.

