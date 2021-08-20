Ronald Otto Pederson, “Ron”, “Shultzy”, “Ronnie,” age 80 of Lake Mills passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, August 19, 2021, after a two-year battle with leukemia.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 23. 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 105 E. 3rd St. in Scarville, Iowa with Pastor Randy Baldwin officiating.

Burial will take place in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Scarville, with military honors conducted by the Otto Chose Post #235.

Visitation for Ron will be on Sunday, August 22 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at Schott Funeral Home-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. in Lake Mills and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church or to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, 232 2nd St. SE, Mason City, Iowa, 50401.

Ron was born to Hazel and Otto Pederson on April 11, 1941, in Forest City, Iowa. He was a 1959 graduate of Lake Mills High School and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Upon return from the Service, he began his career as an Agronomist, which he enjoyed for 46 years.

Ron had a very passionate and competitive personality and found great joy in sports. He excelled at high school basketball, fast pitch softball where he was inducted into the Fast Pitch Hall of Fame, Albert Lea, and was also an elite bowler, being awarded “Top Bowler” multiple times. He enjoyed racing snowmobiles, working on the family farm, maintaining and repairing family vehicles, restoring tractors and going on group rides, and fishing in northern Minnesota where his family went as a child. Later in life the Pederson fishing trips continued.

He was an avid lover of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Christmas bubble lights, hand-cranked homemade ice cream, tractors, fishing, auto racing, football, baseball, basketball, his friends, and his family.

Ron met Jean, the love of his life, in Britt, Iowa, where he and his cousin, Pete, held up the bar until

Ron got the nerve to ask her to dance. (Evidently, his version of the Charleston dance “Bees Knees” was not enough to capture her attention.) They began their married life with Jean attending his many softball games.

In his retirement, he enjoyed group travel with his wife and friends. They were able to visit Norway, Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and many other interesting locations (ask Keith Farland for animated details of shenanigans with this group!).

Ron is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Jean; children Kim (Tom) of Excelsior, MN, Krisanne of Manhattan, NY, and Jason (Torree) of Shawnee, KS. He was a devoted grandfather to four grandchildren; Claire and Grace Becker and Elle and Samuel Pederson. He was one of four children and is survived by his siblings JoAnne Pederson of Des Moines, IA, Linda (Doug) Thompson of Albert Lea, MN, and Wayne Pederson of Hoffman Estates, IL. Ron also leaves behind a multitude of nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, his mother and father-in-law, sisters-in-law Roylene Pederson and Jo Anne Klemp, and brothers-in-law Craig Theobald and John Klemp.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at the Mayo Clinic and Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN, as well as to Mercy One Hospice for their kindness and care throughout Ron’s illness.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221