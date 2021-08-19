Winnebago Industries to Officially Move Corporate Headquarters

Winnebago Industries, Incorporated today announced that on August 18, 2021, the

Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share payable

on September 29, 2021, to common stockholders of record at the close of business

on September 15, 2021. Today’s dividend declaration represents a 50% or $0.06 per share

increase from the previous quarter.

With this announcement, Winnebago Industries has paid a quarterly cash dividend to common

stockholders of record for the last 29 quarters.

“We are pleased to significantly increase the dividend for our shareholders,” said Winnebago

Industries Chief Financial Officer Bryan Hughes. “This action further reflects the company’s

strong financial position and the sustained appeal of our portfolio of premium outdoor lifestyle

brands which leads to a high level of confidence in our future.”

Winnebago Industries also announced today it will be shifting its corporate headquarters

address from Forest City, Iowa to Eden Prairie, Minnesota, effective December 1, 2021. The

company’s executive offices have been in Minnesota since 2016. There is no planned job loss

as a result of the headquarters transition and this action has no physical implication on any

manufacturing assets.

“Winnebago Industries has transformed into a broad outdoor lifestyle company with a premium

portfolio of brands and products,” said Winnebago Industries President and Chief Executive

Officer, Michael Happe. “Over the past several years, through strategic growth investments, we

have expanded our company’s footprint to now include locations in Iowa, Indiana, Florida and

Minnesota. Our Twin Cities location has been and will continue to be an effective resource for

executing our vision as a premier outdoor recreation enterprise, as it supports the growth of all

of our strong brands. We are genuinely proud of our historical roots in Forest City and the

incredible contributions of all our past and current Iowa employees to the company’s success

through the years.”

Winnebago Industries currently employs approximately 6,500 employees with approximately

100 employees based out of its Eden Prairie office. Following the transition, Winnebago

Industries will remain strongly rooted in North Iowa. The company’s Iowa operations will

continue to be the manufacturing hub of Winnebago motorhome and specialty vehicles products and currently employs approximately 2,100 people with plans to add team members in the next twelve months to meet increased demand for Winnebago RV products. The company continues to implement major infrastructure and economic investments to support employees, training and job growth at its North Iowa campuses including:

 Providing multi-year support totaling $500,000 to the John V. Hanson Career Center, an

initiative to provide students with educational opportunities and skills in high demand

areas including advanced manufacturing.

 Initiating a hiring campaign to meet increased demand in Winnebago RVs and the need

to add additional new team members in North Iowa over the next year.

 Implementing facility improvements and expanding motorhome manufacturing capacity

“North Iowa has been home to Winnebago Industries for 63 years and it will remain a critical

community for current operations and future growth,” said Huw Bower President, Winnebago

Outdoors. “We are committed to supporting North Iowa and being active contributors to the

community as we to strive to further develop our storied Winnebago brand by driving it to new

heights through a relentless focus on quality, service and innovation.”