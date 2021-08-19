Winnebago Industries to Officially Move Corporate Headquarters

Winnebago Industries, Incorporated today announced that on August 18, 2021, the
Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share payable
on September 29, 2021, to common stockholders of record at the close of business
on September 15, 2021. Today’s dividend declaration represents a 50% or $0.06 per share
increase from the previous quarter.
With this announcement, Winnebago Industries has paid a quarterly cash dividend to common
stockholders of record for the last 29 quarters.
“We are pleased to significantly increase the dividend for our shareholders,” said Winnebago
Industries Chief Financial Officer Bryan Hughes. “This action further reflects the company’s
strong financial position and the sustained appeal of our portfolio of premium outdoor lifestyle
brands which leads to a high level of confidence in our future.”
Winnebago Industries also announced today it will be shifting its corporate headquarters
address from Forest City, Iowa to Eden Prairie, Minnesota, effective December 1, 2021. The
company’s executive offices have been in Minnesota since 2016. There is no planned job loss
as a result of the headquarters transition and this action has no physical implication on any
manufacturing assets.
“Winnebago Industries has transformed into a broad outdoor lifestyle company with a premium
portfolio of brands and products,” said Winnebago Industries President and Chief Executive
Officer, Michael Happe. “Over the past several years, through strategic growth investments, we
have expanded our company’s footprint to now include locations in Iowa, Indiana, Florida and
Minnesota. Our Twin Cities location has been and will continue to be an effective resource for
executing our vision as a premier outdoor recreation enterprise, as it supports the growth of all
of our strong brands. We are genuinely proud of our historical roots in Forest City and the
incredible contributions of all our past and current Iowa employees to the company’s success
through the years.”
Winnebago Industries currently employs approximately 6,500 employees with approximately
100 employees based out of its Eden Prairie office. Following the transition, Winnebago
Industries will remain strongly rooted in North Iowa. The company’s Iowa operations will
continue to be the manufacturing hub of Winnebago motorhome and specialty vehicles products and currently employs approximately 2,100 people with plans to add team members in the next twelve months to meet increased demand for Winnebago RV products. The company continues to implement major infrastructure and economic investments to support employees, training and job growth at its North Iowa campuses including:
Providing multi-year support totaling $500,000 to the John V. Hanson Career Center, an
initiative to provide students with educational opportunities and skills in high demand
areas including advanced manufacturing.
Initiating a hiring campaign to meet increased demand in Winnebago RVs and the need
to add additional new team members in North Iowa over the next year.
Implementing facility improvements and expanding motorhome manufacturing capacity
“North Iowa has been home to Winnebago Industries for 63 years and it will remain a critical
community for current operations and future growth,” said Huw Bower President, Winnebago
Outdoors. “We are committed to supporting North Iowa and being active contributors to the
community as we to strive to further develop our storied Winnebago brand by driving it to new
heights through a relentless focus on quality, service and innovation.”