Hovinga-McDonough ranked top-10 individually, Forest City and Central Springs ranked as teams in boys cross country.

The preseason cross country rankings have been released in full heading into the 2021 season. Last week the team rankings came out, with the individual rankings following today. The Forest City boys barely missed the state meet last year and ranked 17th overall to start this season. Forest City senior standout Joey Hovinga finished 15th last year individually, and the Iowa High School Track and Field + Cross Country rank him 9th heading into this season.

Central Springs will also start the season ranked as a team, with an individual picked as one of the state’s favorites. The Central Springs boys’ team starts the season ranked 15th. Senior Bryce McDonough is tabbed as the 3rd ranked runner in the 1A field as the season starts. He’s also a returning state cross country runner trying to get back to Fort Dodge.

Both McDonough and Hovinga will battle all year long at meets around North Iowa. The two have become friends after running against each other in both cross country and track. They both competed in the state track meet this past spring.

Rankings Below.

Class 2A – Team

1 Danville/New London 2 Western Christian 3 Tipton 4 Williamsburg 5 Des Moines Christian 6 Mid-Prairie 7 Unity Christian 8 Davis County 9 Monticello 10 Waukon 11 North Fayette Valley 12 East Marshall 13 GCGR 14 Albia 15 GLR-CL 16 Okoboji 17 Forest City 18 Jesup 18 Dike-New Hartford 20 Clarinda

Class 2A – Boys

Class 1A – Team

1 Earlham 2 ACGC (Guthrie Center) 3 Maquoketa Valley (Delhi) 4 South Winneshiek (Calmar) 5 Ogden 6 Bellevue 7 Madrid 8 Hudson 9 Pekin (Packwood) 10 Central Decatur (Leon) 11 Fort Dodge St. Edmond 12 Nodaway Valley (Greenfield) 13 Newman (Mason City) 14 Columbus (Columbus Junction) 15 Central Springd (Manly) 16 Siouxland Christian (Sioux City) 17 CB St. Albert (Council Bluffs) 18 Valley Lutheran (Cedar Falls) 19 Tri-Center (Neola) 20 Manson Northwest Webster

Class 1A – Boys