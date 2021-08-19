Fall Sports Preview – North Iowa Volleyball

Following a couple of 20 win seasons under then newly appointed head coach Micah Peters, the Bison volleyball team went 8-9 in the short-season a year ago.

The first time since Peters took over as the head coach in 2017-2018 that the Bison completed a season with a losing record. Though a short season and a young team consisting of a large freshman class – a nearly .500 record was a big accomplishment.

Right now, the Bison are getting set for the 2021-2022 campaign, the 5th year for Peters as the head coach.

North Iowa will still be young this season, but they will have two seniors leading the way to help guide them, Leah Kramersmeier and Emma Duve.

And once again, they will have a couple of freshman in the lineup to join the sophomores who now have a year under their belts.

Though they have a year of experience, the younger girls really didn’t get the full learning experience. They were forced out of large groups, stinting the camaraderie growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team also lost vauluebale time due to quartines and other COVID related issues.

Peters says the team has goals to be towards the top of the conference and compete in their games.

North Iowa opens the volleyball season on August 26th against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.

Zarren Egesdal is the sports director for Coloff Media radio stations KIOW and KHAM. He can be reached daily at zarren@coloffmedia.com or 641-585-1073. Do you have a story idea? Feel free to contact him. Zarren is an award-winning journalist providing coverage to all area schools. You will hear Zarren calling games as the ‘voice of the Forest City Indians’ on KIOW (107.3), the Indians’ flagship station throughout the year.