Eugene “Wolfy” T. Wolf, 81, of Garner passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

A celebration of life will be held on Monday, August 23rd from 5 to 8 PM at Mat’s Place, 235 State Street, Garner. Inurnment will be at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Bancroft at a later date. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Eugene Thomas Wolf was born March 5, 1940 in Bancroft, Iowa. Satch (as he was known in his younger days) attended St. John’s Catholic High School in Bancroft until the 10th grade and then began his lifelong career in trucking. Gene was an over-the-road trucker for most of his life. Many area farmers entrusted him with hauling their livestock, retiring in January of 2021 at the age of 80. In 1960, he married Marlene Black of Burt and to this union four children were born: Gena, Tom, Lisa and Dan. They later divorced and Gene married again. To this union a son, Jake, was born. Gene lived in the north Iowa area all of his life and most recently was a resident at Prairie View Apartments in Garner. In his younger days, he had a love for animals, especially horses. You never knew what animals he was going to bring home. It might be a pony, a pot belly pig, goats, or even a buffalo and his donkey best friend! In his later years, he enjoyed gambling and playing cards with his buddies at Mat’s Place.

Gene is survived by his five children, Gena (Curtis) Petersen of Reinbeck, Tom Wolf of Terrell, TX, Lisa (Tom) Kraus of Garner, Dan (Lori) Wolf of Belmond and Jake Wolf of Bancroft; many grandchildren including Andrea (Jason) True of Garner, Kaitlyn (Tim) Molencamp of Klemme, Ben (Ashley) Kraus of Kanawha, and Vandan Wolf of Belmond; several great grandchildren including Lilli and Ryan Thompson of Garner and his little buddies, Calvin and Caiden Molencamp of Klemme; a sister, Barb Rahe of Bancroft; a brother, Bill Wolf of Bancroft; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a special aunt and uncle, Sonny and Janice Wolf of Bancroft.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two infant sons, Kevin and Thomas Wolf; a brother, Dennis Wolf; and grandparents, George and Lena Wolf and Ambrose and Genevieve Lentsch.