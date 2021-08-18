Farm Field Day Scheduled in Nashua

The annual fall field day at Iowa State University’s Northeast Research and Demonstration Farm in Nashua will run from 1-4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27.

Chad Hart, professor in economics and extension grain markets specialist at Iowa State University, will kick-off the program in the Borlaug Learning Center, by providing his insights on “Markets, Droughts and Trade.”

Then the program heads to the field to research studies featuring Antonio Mallarino, professor in agronomy and soil fertility specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, who will share his information on “Interpreting Fall Soil Test Results and Considering Potential Carry-Over Nitrogen after a Dry Season.”

“Our fall field day will be focused on future markets and trade going into the harvest season as well as the primary factors to consider in future nutrient management decisions after a dry growing season,” said Terry Basol, extension agronomist with ISU Extension and Outreach.

Brian Dougherty, field agricultural engineer with ISU Extension and Outreach, will address “Tile Drainage and Water Management,” and Denise Schwab, extension beef specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach, will discuss “Utilizing Annual Forages for Grazing or Feed.”

The field day is free and open to the public. It starts at the Borlaug Learning Center Headquarters on the Iowa State University Northeast Research and Demonstration Farm.