Wright County Board to Meet in Special Session

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet in special session today beginning at 11am. The meeting will take place in the Wright County Courthouse basement where the Board Room is located.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss what actions if any, need to be taken regarding Drainage District 107. county officials have not specified what actions might take place, but the supervisors will act as trustees to the district in their decisions.

It is expected that the board will go into a closed session to discuss strategy with legal counsel regarding possible litigation surrounding the district.