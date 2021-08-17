Flag Football and Cheerleading Starting at the YMCA

It may not seem like it outside, but the flag football season has begun at the Forest City YMCA according to Activities Director Tony Reynolds. There are several levels for area youth to join in on.

There are other levels to become a part of according to Reynolds.

Perhaps parents have someone who has cheerleading potential. The Forest City YMCA also has programs for them according to Reynolds.

Those who are interested in getting their child signed up for cheerleading or football should contact the Forest City YMCA.