Save Your Brain Program Beginning at the Forest City YMCA

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: August 13, 2021

Dementia is one of the health issues facing many area residents and because of it, there are those who want to find out more. The Forest City YMCA is starting a program that addresses it according to Director of Activities Tony Reynolds.

The program has limited space, but the information participants gain is invaluable.

The program takes a wholistic approach in the prevention of dementia according to Reynolds.

The class is limited to the first 15 who sign up at the YMCA.

 

 

