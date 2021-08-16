Minnesota man dies in single vehicle accident

Saturday, August 14th, 2021 at approximately 8:48 pm, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a personal injury motorcycle accident on Winnebago County blacktop R-50, 140th Avenue, south of the Minnesota border. Investigation at the scene revealed that a black 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by 56 year old Joe Longe of Freeborn, Minnesota, was northbound on R-50 when it exited the roadway into the east ditch and rolled.

Longe was ejected from the motorcycle, and was not wearing a safety helmet at the time of the crash. Longe was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy. Assisting the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office was the Fairbault County, Minnesota Sheriff’s Office, Kiester, Minnesota Fire and Ambulance Service, Forest City Paramedic and Ambulance, Iowa State Patrol, Mercy One North Iowa Air Med, and North Central Sales and Service towing.