Irene H. Keeper, 100 of Mason City died Saturday August 14, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating.

A gathering of friends and family will be held one hour prior to the services at the church on Wednesday morning.

Private family inurnment services will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Irene Keeper memorial fund in care of the family.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-585-2685