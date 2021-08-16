Crime & PoliceNews

Henderson Sentenced on Multiple Charges

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: August 13, 2021

Madison Henderson of Lake Mills, pled guilty to “Sponsoring, Promoting or Aiding in a Gathering Where Controlled Substances Unlawfully Used,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on May 24, 2021.  Henderson was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Henderson was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.  

Henderson also pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana) with Intent to Deliver,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on May 24, 2021.  Henderson is scheduled to be sentenced on October 5, 2021.

