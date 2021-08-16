Forest City Council to Meet Monday

The Forest City Council will meet on Monday to discuss and act on several items. Forest City Fire Chief Brad Lamping will address the council on the upcoming 125th celebration of the Fire Department. He will give the council a look at what the celebration events may be.

The council will hold a hearing to act on the transfer of real estate located at 409 Secor Avenue. Jason and Laurie Matejcek are looking to purchase a portion of the empty lot for $500 plus associated fees. According to the Resolution, they must construct a home or building which will add an estimated $20,000 of assessed value to the property within six months of the purchase.

The Water/Wastewater Department is asking the city to approve the purchase of a new pickup for the department. Three 2022 3/4 ton 4 wheel drive extended cab trucks have been quoted. They are from Forest City Ford $31,112.52, Forest City Auto Center at $36,755, and from Chrysler of Forest City $37,801.37. The council will make their recommendations to the Water/Wastewater Department.

The Board of Adjustment has approved a variance for an addition to the house located at 346 West L Street. There will be a five foot variance for the front yard at the house just off 8th Street. The council must also approve the variance before any work can be done to the home or property.

Electric distribution work by Nebcon Incorporated has been done as part of the Phase 1B Distribution project. Now the company is asking for a payment of $30,087.85 for the completed work. This is the second payment made to the company for the work that has been done. The council must approve the pay request before any payment can be made.

The meeting can be viewed by going to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/592482269.