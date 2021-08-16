Donald L. Kothenbeutel, 79, of Garner passed away peacefully Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Concord Care Center in Garner.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 20, 2021 at the Garner Evangelical Free Church with Rev. Terry Baxter officiating.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 20th at the church. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Iowa Lions Kidsight Foundation 2431 Coral Ct #5, Coralville, IA 52241 or Elderbridge Agency on Aging 1190 Briarstone Dr., Mason City, IA 50401.

Donald Lee Kothenbeutel, the son of Duane and Meta (Bruns) Kothenbeutel, was born July 31, 1942 at Hampton. He started school at Franklin Consolidated School in Hampton through the sixth grade and seventh and eighth grade in Latimer. He returned to Hampton graduating from high school in 1960. Don continued his education at Mason City Junior College, now NIACC. On September 13, 1964 he married Joanne Lenz at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Austin, MN. Don started his postal career in Hampton and retired from the postal service in Garner as postmaster. He then worked at Bill’s Family Foods from 1998 until 2018. Don was an avid bowler and attended 44 national bowling tournaments. He enjoyed golfing and playing pool and cards. Don was well known for his cinnamon rolls and truffles at family gatherings and church breakfasts.

He was a member of the Garner Evangelical Free Church and served on the Garner Chamber of Commerce for nine years. Don was a Lions Club member for 41 years serving in many offices including district governor twice.

Don is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Joanne (Jo) Kothenbeutel of Garner; a sister-in-law, Judy Kothenbeutel of Hampton; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and a great-great niece.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Keith Kothenbeutel.