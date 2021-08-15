Wright County Board to Discuss the American Rescue Plan

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will hold their Monday meeting at the Wright County Courthouse in Northwood beginning at 9 am. One of the topics will be the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in the county. While the number of cases is nowhere near the numbers reported last year at this time, the supervisors are asking for a briefing from the Wright County Emergency Operations Center.

The board will then turn its attention to drainage and the Drainage District 194 project which is focusing on Lateral 1. The board wants to receive and sign a contract, a payment bond, a performance bond, and give out a notice of award for the project. The board is expected to receive and sign these for the clean out and repair project.

County officials would like to get some guidance on what to do about the funds coming from the American Rescue Plan. some of these funds may go to daycares, campground broadband, generators for the courthouse and the sheriff’s office in case of power loss, and the replacement of a lead waterline leading into the courthouse. The board may also examine funds going to the Treasurers Office for COVID-19 mitigation and m money going to the Stop the Bleed program.

The supervisors may address Ordinance 62 which deals with extending the local option sales and service tax for the cities of Galt and Goldfield, along with the unincorporated portion of Wright County. The board may repeal the ordinance or extend it.

The board will look at land issues on Monday. The first is their county farm where they will need to terminate the lease and then advertise to receive bids for cash rents. The second is the property on the northeast side of Lake Cornelia. Wright County Attorney Eric Simonson will address the boar don the matter and they may choose to go into closed session.

The meeting can viewed via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09