Iowa Workforce Development Takes to the State Fair to Meet with Iowans, Highlight Tools to Enhance Iowa’s Workforce

Iowa Workforce Development will take to the Iowa State Fairgrounds this week to talk with job seekers and employers from across the state and provide critical resources that are helping Iowans reenter the workforce.

Throughout the state fair, the agency will host a booth in the northwest corner of the Varied Industries building (click here to view a map of the state fairgrounds). Not only will the booth serve as a valuable resource for those looking to enter the workforce, it also will help highlight the agency’s programs and initiatives that benefit many generations of Iowans, including job seekers, Veterans, and the Iowans getting trained to help make our state Future Ready.

“Iowa Workforce Development has been working diligently over the past 18 months to get Iowans back to work and provide the resources for the skills and training workers need in today’s highly competitive environment,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “There’s no better opportunity to highlight these solutions than speaking with Iowans firsthand at the Iowa State Fair. We look forward to welcoming fairgoers and creating new opportunities that will help get Iowans back to work.”

Initiatives to be featured at the state fair booth include on-demand assistance for job seekers, including help accessing resources such as IowaWORKS; a Future Ready Iowa chalk board where the next generation of Iowa workers will be able to describe their futures; and support for Veterans’ next careers through Home Base Iowa. Home Base Iowa Challenge Coins will be handed out on August 16, which is Veterans Day at the fair.

Iowa Workforce Development also will be promoting its new podcast, “Mission: Employable,” which has become a valuable tool for both employers and job seekers as they return to the workforce.