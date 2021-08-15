Hancock County Board to Discuss K9 Program

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors are going to have to address the K9 Program with the Hancock County Sheriffs Office. Hancock County Sheriff Rob Gerdes wants the board to consider supporting a Hancock County Foundation Grant Application to fund a new K9 Officer. The funding includes the purchase and maintenance of the new dog for the Sheriff’s Office.

The Secondary Roads Office will approach the board to address the current state of secondary roads in the county. Hancock County secondary Roads Engineer Jeremy Purvis will not only offer a report, but he may also address the board on any ongoing or proposed projects his office may have. He also wants them to consider a Temporary Road Closing Resolution for the county.

The board will meet in the Hancock County Courthouse in Garner beginning at 9 am.